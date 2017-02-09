Parents of students at Rancho Del Rey Middle School in Chula Vista are being notified of a possible classroom incident involving a teacher showing inappropriate content.
Manny Rubio, a spokesperson for the Sweetwater Union High School District, confirmed that a teacher at the school was removed, and that an internal investigation of the incident is being conducted.
Rubio said that the teacher has not been arrested and that police are not involved.
The school district does not anticipate having any new information the rest of the day.
Published 1 minute ago