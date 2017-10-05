Images from a surveillance camera at the Chevron Gas Station on Lake Murray Boulevard in La Mesa.

An investigation into the theft of a Santee woman’s identity has led investigators to a man wearing “skater style” shoes and using a pink out-of-state driver license.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department detectives and San Diego Crimestoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect described as 20 to 30‐years‐old with short brown hair.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at a gas station in La Mesa wearing sunglasses, a “Lucky Brand” t‐shirt, plaid shorts and “skater style” shoes.

Investigators claim the suspect used a Santee woman’s credit card number to spend $900 at the Shell Gas Station on Lake Murray Boulevard, the Travel Mart in Mission Valley and the Sarku Japan restaurant at Fashion Valley Mall. The purchases were made on Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22, deputies said.

Surveillance from the gas station shows the suspect getting into the backseat of a white SUV with two others in the vehicle.

The Travel Mart clerk recalled the suspect carrying an out-of-state, pink colored, driver license.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect can call the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956‐4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580‐ 8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.