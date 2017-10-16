High waves and strong rip currents may keep beachgoers from braving the water this week in Del Mar.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Three to six feet surf with sets up to seven feet are expected on beaches north of Del Mar. The hazard will increase Monday night and peak over Tuesday and Wednesday, NWS officials said. Swell and surf will decrease Thursday.

Under these conditions, currents are more likely to pull swimmers and surfers out to sea or wash them off jetties and rocks.

If you get caught in a rip current, relax and float, advised forecasters. If unable to swim toward the shoreline, face the shore and wave for help.