NBC 7's Wendy Fry shares a recent analysis of San Diego's neighborhoods and top schools for those looking to purchase homes. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017)

A new study that showed which neighborhoods have the best schools and affordable homes will prove useful to parents in San Diego.

Data matched affordable neighborhoods and top-ranked schools to Escondido, La Mesa, and Mira Mesa communities.

The study looked at data for ranking schools and tracking home prices using a few tools including a school ranking site called Niche, formerly known as College Prowler, as well as Zillow and Remax's August National Housing Report.

When considering what home to buy, factors at the top of most buyers' criteria list include crime rates, traffic, and quality of schools.

"I get a lot of clients who asked me ahead of time," said Jan Ryan, the director of the North San Diego County Board of Realtors. "They've already done research on it, and they've found our area or other areas based on the schools so it's incredibly important."

Ryan said the average home in Lemon Grove costs $100,000 below the median home price in San Diego. The houses are within the boundaries of a top-rated school, Helix High, based on various ranking systems.

"That would be a great place to look for families with children who are looking for something affordable who also want a great education," said Ryan.

In La Mesa, homes cost an average of $10,000 below the median price in San Diego, according to the data. The average selling price of a home is $529,000 on average.

Ryan said the relationship works both ways between schools and neighborhoods. A great school can lift neighborhoods up and vice versa. Parents can work to improve schools and help improve the neighborhood too.

Those improvements can eventually drive up home prices in an area, added Ryan.