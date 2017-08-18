Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, and Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, were arrested Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 and booked on suspicion of child abuse.

The grandmother of a 5-year-old boy abused and fighting for his life in the hospital said this is her "worst nightmare."

Treesa Browning's grandson has been at Rady Children's Hospital since Tuesday.

Browning said she's heartbroken to hear her grandson is now fighting for his life. She's called Child Protective Services and said more should have been done to protect him.

Her daughter, Sheila Whitten, is the boy's mother. She told NBC 7, Sheila lost custody of the boy after his father told the court her daughter had a mental disorder.

The boy's grandmother said her daughter is doing much better now and wants to get her son back. Until Tuesday, the boy was living with his father and girlfriend in Murrieta.

The two, Benjamin Whitten and Jeryn Johnson were arrested Tuesday and have since been charged with torture and cruelty to a child resulting in great bodily injury.

The boy's father is a U.S. Navy Sailor stationed in San Diego--which, according to Browning, played a big role in court on giving him full custody of the child.

The boy's mother lives in New York. Her family there is trying to raise money to get her to San Diego to be with her son.