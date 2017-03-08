A rendering of the Room & Board store, coming soon to Westfield UTC. Rendering courtesy of NAI Capital.

Home furnishings retailer Room & Board plans a late summer 2017 opening for a new 17,000-square-foot store at San Diego’s Westfield UTC mall, according to brokers at NAI Capital and Retail Insite.

Terms of the Minneapolis-based retailer’s lease at the Westfield Corp. property were not disclosed. This will be the first local store and fourth in California for Room & Board, which was started in 1980 and operates 15 stores nationwide with an emphasis on sustainable products and design services.

Construction is currently underway on the University Towne Center store, which is designed by Gensler and is being built by Alain Hirsch Construction Corp. The leasing was arranged by NAI Capital’s Myron Sokolsky and Retail Insite’s Jim Rinehart.

A statement from NAI Capital said the store will have specialized departments designed to let customers experience the use of home furnishings. It will also include a design center with consulting assistance, and an outdoor space complementing the Westfield mall’s new open-air amenities.

According to the retailer, 90 percent of Room & Board’s collection is made from natural materials by American artisans.

The building that will house Room & Board is part of a larger $580 million renovation and expansion underway at Westfield UTC, slated for completion later this year. Room & Board will join other home-furnishings retailers currently operating there, including Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel, and San Diego-based Pirch.