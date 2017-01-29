The southbound lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry were blocked for several hours January 7 and 8.

For the fourth weekend in a row, protests along the U.S.-Mexico border have shut down the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Southbound Interstate 5 and SB I-805 are closed at State Route 905, Caltrans officials said. Traffic is being diverted.

Those looking to cross into Mexico will have to go to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

In Tijuana, Mexico, protesters continue to voice their objections to a sudden hike in gas prices in Mexico: 20 percent in one day.

For the past four weekends, the San Ysidro port of entry has closed for several hours in the southbound direction.