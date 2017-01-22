The southbound lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry were blocked for several hours January 7 and 8.

For the third weekend in a row, authorities have closed the San Diego side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Southbound Interstate 5 is closed at State Route 905, according to Caltrans. Southbound I-5 into Mexico is closed as well.

The border crossing coming out of Mexico is open, Caltrans says.

Authorities recommend using the Otay Mesa border crossing.

Across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, protesters continue to voice their objections to a sudden hike in gas prices in Mexico: 20 percent in one day.

For the past two weekends, the San Ysidro port of entry has closed briefly in the southbound direction due to protesters blocking the lanes.

No further details were available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.