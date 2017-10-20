Five Banks Robbed In San Diego County

The FBI is investigating a series of bank robberies in the San Diego County and seeking the public’s help to find the individuals involved.

Five banks were robbed in a two-week period, three in El Cajon, one in San Diego and San Marcos.

The FBI said four of the robberies are similar--one unidentified male entered the bank, demanded cash from one bank teller. When that bank teller gave him money, he demanded money from a second teller and fled the bank on foot.

During the most recent bank robbery at Mission Federal Credit Union in El Cajon, one robber was identified to be approximately 30-years-old and around 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 9 inches in height. The second bank robber is between 20 to 30 years old and about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a slender build.

Witnesses did not see a weapon during the time of the robberies.

Investigators believe these five robberies are connected and are asking for the public to provide any available information regarding these robbers to law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with further information regarding the bank robbery series can contact the San Diego FBI at (858)320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.