First Responders Honored in Escondido 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Escondido Fire Chief Rick Vogt and Police Chief Craig Carter stand with real estate agent Wendy Moldow, owner of the Traveling 9/11 Memorial Painting, the centerpiece in a 9/11 memorial ceremony, Monday.

Approximately 40 senior citizens from the Escondido area gathered in front of the Escondido Police and Fire Headquarters Monday to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters of 9/11 and their families.

Fire Chief Rick Vogt said the ceremony expressed the indomitable spirit of the country and teamwork among all first responders.

“It is our job as law enforcement officers and firefighters to keep the memory of those who perished on 9/11 alive, and to be ever vigilant in the protection of our citizens,” said Police Chief Craig Carter.

Carlsbad artist Kelly Lucas’ rendition of September 11 attack was the centerpiece of the memorial, and the Traveling 9/11 Memorial Painting will be displayed at fire stations throughout San Diego County, according to Wendy Moldow, owner of the painting.

The painting has been on display in the Escondido Police and Fire Headquarters for the past year, according to a statement.