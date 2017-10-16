Final Fugitive Caught in Border Patrol Homicide

The last remaining fugitive in the murder of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was arrested over the weekend.

Terry was murdered on Dec. 14, 2010, when he and three other border patrol agents encountered a “rip crew,” or gang that robs drug smugglers, in Arizona, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jesus Rosario Favela Astorga was the last to be arrested of seven defendants charged in Terry’s murder. He is awaiting extradition to the U.S., along with one other defendant.

“We are pleased that each of the seven defendants who have been charged with playing a part in the death of Agent Terry will be held accountable for their actions,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Alana Robinson in a statement.

Favela Astorga is charged with first-degree murder. Charges against the other defendants include first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, attempted interference with commerce by robbery, use and carrying a firearm during a violent crime, and assault on a federal officer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Three of the seven defendants have pleaded guilty to the charges against them, and two were convicted during trial by jury.

The Justice Department's Office of International Affairs is arranging the extradition of Favela Astorga and Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, the two remaining defendants.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the prosecution will take place in Tucson, Arizona, by attorneys from the Southern District of California, according to the statement.