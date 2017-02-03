Family Holds Vigil for Victims of Lemon Grove Crash

Dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil on Friday at the site where three family members lost their lives in Lemon Grove.

Some were friends and family, while others were complete strangers, all there to share their sorrow.

“All of us have lost someone very precious to our lives,” the prayer leader said.

Three members of the Soto family were killed in the head-on crash Wednesday on Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues, including 12-year-old Jose Alexander Soto.

“He was my real best friend. I am just hurt that he passed away,” Jose's friend Brandon Rodriguez said.

Jose's older sister, Lizbeth Soto, 18, was also killed.

Diego Arroyo, Lizbeth's high school sweetheart, helped organize Friday night's memorial service.

“That was my queen. I’ve been with her since we were 14,” Arroyo told NBC 7.

He said there is no preparing for such a tragedy and added that he is supported by friends and family.

“I know that she is smiling down on us right now, wishing she could be here. I wish she could be here too,” Arroyo said.

Lizbeth's niece, 8-year-old Camila Nava Cardenas was also killed in the tragic crash.

Her older sister, Emili Soto, who was behind the wheel when the crash happened, is still recovering from surgery at Scripps Mercy Hospital.

"She's probably going through a lot, recovering and everything. If everyone could pray for her,” Arroyo said.

Emili's 4-year-old niece, Melina Cardenas is in critical condition at Rady Children's Hospital.

Police identified the driver of the SUV involved in the crash only as a 40-year-old man.

He was not seriously injured.

Investigators said one of the two drivers ran a red light but have not identified which one yet.