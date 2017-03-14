Explaining Elmer's Glue Shortage

Some stores across the U.S. are running out of Elmer's liquid glue. But why? NBC 7's Todd Strain explains.

If you need glue, good luck finding it!

A school kid craft craze called “Slime” has caused a shortage of Elmer’s Glue at many stores nationwide, including some in San Diego.

“Slime” is a fun, droopy, pliable substance made from glue, water and a variety of household solutions, but the main ingredient is Elmer’s Liquid Glue.

“Slime” is so popular that kids are sharing their creations with thousands on social media, even selling their creations online or at school.

Parents across social media are posting about how hard it is to find slime.

NBC 7 went into various stores in San Diego County, many were completely out of Elmer’s Liquid Glue.

The “Slime” sensation is good for business.

"Elmer's has indeed seen a surge in sales. In the second half of 2016, Elmer's saw an increase in liquid glue sales due in large part to slime mania," Caitlin Watkins, a spokeswoman for Newell Brands, the parent company for Elmer's brands, told NBC News.

In February, Newell Brands reported a 9 percent increase in glue sales because of the slime craze. The company’s Twitter and Facebook pages are loaded with comments from parents complaining about how difficult it is to find glue in stores.

The “Slime” sensation is becoming so popular that many craft stores have set up “Slime Zones” with all the needed supplies and extras that kids use to make “Slime.”