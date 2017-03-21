Escondido Police Hold Press Conference to Announce Arrest in Attempted Kidnapping of Several Females | NBC 7 San Diego
Escondido Police Hold Press Conference to Announce Arrest in Attempted Kidnapping of Several Females

By Jaspreet Kaur

    An arrest has been made in an attempted kidnapping case involving several women in Escondido, police announced Tuesday.

    The suspect is charged with nine counts of attempted kidnapping and several misdemeanor counts of attempted luring of a juvenile.

    The man allegedly approached several women in a red vehicle and offering them a ride.

    According to a post on Facebook, one victim said he had approached her asking for directions to the freeway and then insisted that he could give her a ride. The victim said she refused but he blocked her with his vehicle. When she took out her cell phone, he drove off.

    Escondido Police announced they would hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the arrest.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

