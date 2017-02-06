Escondido Man Accused of Killing Mother Pleads Not Guilty | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Escondido Man Accused of Killing Mother Pleads Not Guilty

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An Escondido man pleaded not guilty on Monday in connection with the death of his mother.

    David McGee, 25, was booked on a first-degree murder charge last week. He is accused of killing his mother and then trying to hurt himself, according to the Escondido Police Department.

    Escondido Woman Found Dead, Son Arrested

    [DGO] Escondido Woman Found Dead, Son Arrested
    NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports on the death of Rebecca Apodaca and the arrest of her adult son by Escondido police. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

    McGee's mother, 55-year-old Rebecca Apodaca was found dead on Feb. 1 inside a home on North Hickory Street, between E Washington Avenue and Valley Parkway.

    According to investigators, her injuries were described to be consistent with a homicide.

    McGee's bail was set at $2 million and he is set to appear in court again on Feb. 28.

    Published 34 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices