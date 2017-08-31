The man police believe grabbed a student walking to school in Escondido Thursday morning.

A student walking to a high school in Escondido fought off a man who grabbed her, Escondido Union High School District officials said.

The attempted kidnapping happened at approximately 7:35 a.m. Thursday as the student was walking on Linwood Street, approximately one mile west of Orange Glen High School.

The neighborhood is east of Interstate 15 and San Pasqual Valley Road and south of E. Grand Avenue.

As the student was walking, an unknown man grabbed her, officials said.

The student was able to fight off the man, and the man fled the scene.

The student asked for help from nearby citizens, who followed the man and snapped a photo.

The suspect, seen in the photo, is about 20 years old, heavy set, with bushy hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with "TH" imprinted on the front, with dirty jeans.

Escondido Police Department detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asking to contact EPD Detective Terese Ruiz at 760 839-4790.

Orange Glen High School is located on Glenridge Road and Bear Valley Parkway.

No other information was available.

