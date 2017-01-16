The 52-year-old victim was having a snack while he worked at a muffler shop when the suspect approached him and attacked him with a hammer. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more on the disturbing incident. (Published 2 hours ago)

An employee at a mechanic shop was in critical condition after he was repeatedly struck with a hammer in an unprovoked attack Sunday evening in North Park, confirmed San Diego Police (SDPD).

According to police, the employee of Jack's Muffler Mechanic was inside the shop alone when the suspect approached him.

The incident occured at approximately 8:39 p.m.

Police said the suspect produced a hammer and struck the victim in the head seven times, until he collapsed on the floor.

After the initial attack, the suspect went into the office for less than a minute but did not take anything, SDPD said.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect coming back to the victim and striking him six more times in the head with the hammer.

Then, the suspect walked away westbound on the 2100 block of University Avenue, police said.

A passerby later saw the injured victim and alerted the authorities. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

When officers arrived they found a bloody crime scene, where the violent act took place, police said.

The suspect is described to be a man between 30 to 40 years old, with balding, short blonde hair. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Police say the victim suffered brain bleeding, a skull fracture, multiple facial fractures, the possible loss of his left eye, multiple facial lacerations and missing teeth.

His condition was described by doctors as critical but not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.