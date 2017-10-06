Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including an exciting new eatery serving Korean-style fried chicken, plus a look at San Diego’s most essential restaurants.

Cross Street Chicken and Beer Lands on Convoy

This highly-anticipated eatery specializing in Korean-style fried chicken has finally arrived on Kearny Mesa’s food-famous Convoy Street. Cross Street, currently under a soft opening, is cooking up twice-fried chicken wings with a variety of sauces including garlic parmesan and Thai chili. Bonus: this spot offers 20 beers on tap, too.

Stella Public House and Halcyon Debut in San Marcos

Joining the mix at the San Marcos' North City complex is a pair of related eateries with roots in Texas. Halycon, which has another location in the East Village, is a coffeehouse that transforms into a bar and lounge in the evenings, while Stella Public House offers a menu of wood-fired pizza, wine and beer.

The 38 Essential Restaurants in San Diego

Spanning the gamut from casual eateries to hidden gems, farm-to-table favorites and fine dining haunts, the “Eater 38” is a list of the essential restaurants that represent the best food spots that San Diego has to offer. Check out the handy map for the top spots in a variety of neighborhoods.

Where to Eat and Drink in Leucadia

This North County coastal neighborhood is full of low-key charm. The relaxed beach town has a burgeoning downtown area and offers a mix of funky cafés and hip hangouts. A sampling of Leucadia’s must-try food and drink spots include a gourmet sandwich shop, a vegan eatery, and a Hawaiian food truck.

StreetCar Merchants Shutter La Jolla Outpost

Its flagship location in North Park is going strong, but StreetCar has closed its newer, larger space in downtown La Jolla which opened last December. The Prospect Street restaurant, which served its signature fried chicken and doughnuts, expanded its menu to include classic Southern dishes.