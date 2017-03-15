Driver in Fatal Tierrasanta Hit-and-Run Identified

A 20-year-old woman was arrested in a fatal hit and run in Tierrasanta that took the life of a local teenager.

Jessica Medsker was arrested on Sunday on the 5000 block of Ducos Place just after 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Medsker is suspected of crashing into 16-year-old Alex M. Funk as he was walking along Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard with a friend just before midnight last Thursday.

Funk, a sophomore at Serra High School, was killed in the crash.

According to police, Medsker was booked into La Colinas Women's Detention Facility for felony hit and run on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

Funk's family is planning his funeral service at the Good Samaritan Church on Mar. 25 at 11 a.m.