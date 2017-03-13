Police say two teenage boys were walking near the median of Santo Road in Tierrasanta when a vehicle approached from behind and struck one of them. NBC 7's Steven Luke has more.

The teenager struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tierrasanta last Thursday was identified.

Alex M. Funk, age 16, was walking along Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard just before midnight with a friend, when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Funk was a beloved son and brother, cherished by his family and friends, according to his Legacy Funeral Care page. He was born in Sacramento, where he used to volunteer at the local food bank before moving with his family to San Diego last year.

As a student at Serra High School, he enjoyed spending time with friends and pursuing his many interests. Funk liked playing with his dog T2, riding his bike and scooter, creating poetry and music, drawing and joking around with his family, according to the page.

Teen Dies in Fatal Hit & Run on Tierrasanta Road

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from Santo Road where a car struck and killed a 16 year old walking in the road just before midnight Thursday.

"Alex's light was bright, a beckon to many," said a statement on the funeral page. "Some of his last words were that his 'heart was happy,' a phrase that he would share with loved ones throughout his life."

His family is planning his funeral service at the Good Samaritan Church on Mar. 25 at 11 a.m. They would like plants such as lavender, citrus, roses and rosemary to finish the "smells like home (Sacramento) garden" he was working on planting with his mother.

No arrests have been made since the driver failed to stop at the scene, continuing to travel southbound on Santo Road.

The teens were walking in the road, instead of using a crosswalk, according to police. One boy, also age 16, was able to jump onto the median and out of the way.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a dark colored Ford Taurus with front-end damage to the passenger side, San Diego police said.

The neighborhood is located south of State Route 52 and east of Interstate 15. Anyone with information on this case can call Crime Stoppers at 1(888)580-8477.