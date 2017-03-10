San Diego police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a teenager in Tierrasanta Thursday.

Two teenagers, both 16, were walking along Santo Road near Antiqua Boulevard just before midnight. Police say the teens were not crossing the street at a crosswalk but were walking in the road.

One boy was able to jump onto the median and out of the way of the oncoming car.

The second teenager was struck and killed, police said.

The driver failed to stop at the scene, continuing to travel southbound on Santo Road.

Resident Cindy Matrai said it's inexcusable for the driver not to stop and render aid to the teenager.

"I understand it's tragic and it's shocking," she said. "But at the same time, stop."

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark colored Ford Taurus with front-end damage to the passenger side, San Diego police said.

The neighborhood is located south of State Route 52 and east of Interstate 15.

No other information was available.

