A suspected drunk driver crashed into a family's playroom in Lemon Grove, knocking over a power line onto their house.

A truck driver crashed straight into the children's playroom of a family's home, toppling over a power line in Lemon Grove early Monday morning, confirmed the San Diego County sheriff's department (SDSO).

The collapsed power line fell onto the house, causing a dangerous hazard for the family and nearby neighbors, said SDSO deputies. It happened on the 1600 block of Colfax Drive, near Skyline Drive at about 2 a.m.

Fortunately, there weren't any children were playing in the room when the truck crashed, and no one was hurt in the crash. The impact left a mess in the room, with the glass door leading to the playroom left shattered in pieces.

SDG&E crews were alerted at about 2:19 a.m. and headed to the scene.

The fallen power line prompted SDG&E to shut off power to the house, also leaving five other houses in the neighborhood without power, according to SDSO.

The driver, Nathan Casaday, age 40, was arrested and booked into San Diego Central jail on a suspected DUI charge.

SDG&E crews are still working to make sure the area is safe before towing the truck. Red Cross will be helping the family find a temporary place to stay.

No other information was immediately available.

