Dogs, Cats From Louisiana Shelters Up For Adoption

Some of the 107 dogs and cats flown in from a Louisiana shelter are now available for adoption.

The pets were brought in by Wings of Rescue, to create space for pets that have been lost or abandoned in Texas and Louisiana because of Hurricane Harvey.

The 80 dogs and 27 cats are not direct victims of the hurricane.

Representatives of Wings of Rescue emphasize the dogs and cats are highly adoptable, and have been in animal shelters in the Lafayette area; they do not have owners who will be searching for them after weather conditions improve.

The pets arrived Monday at Gillespie Field in El Cajon from Acadiana Animal Aid in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The dogs and cats are being looked after by workers and volunteers with the San Diego Humane Society, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, and Labradors and Friends Rescue.

Caretakers have been giving the animals time to settle in, and making sure they're welll socialized.

The dogs and cats came with medical papers, but caretakers are also administering additional medical exams.

Labradors and Friends Rescue took in 8 dogs and 8 puppies. They are currently available for adoption.

The rescue group does not have a facility, so most of the animals are with foster families until they are adopted.

Some of those dogs and puppies will be at an adoption event Saturday, September 2nd at the Unleased by Petco located on Scripps Poway Parkway in San Diego.

Adoption applications are also available through the Labradors and Friends Rescue website.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is housing 18 puppies, 10 dogs and 14 cats at its Encinitas shelter.

Dogs older than 6 months will be available for adoption Sunday, September 3th.

All cats will go up for adoption Wednesday, September 6th.

Puppies will be available to adopt Thursday, September 7th.

The San Diego Humane Society is looking after 49 animals.

A spokesperson told NBC 7 all the pets are doing well.

Many of the animals need to be spayed and neutered. It's expected they'll go up for adoption next week.

As local shelters and rescue group get the animals ready for adoption, they're also preparing to help additional animals find new homes.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Wings of Rescue is flying in another load of pets from Louisiana to create space in shelters in Texas and Louisiana, so they can take in more animals left homeless because of Hurriacane Harvey.

