Crews Responding to Fire in Kearny Mesa: SDFD

Firefighters responding to a fire inside a building in Kearny Mesa Tuesday night.

Firefighters were responding to a fire Tuesday evening in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego.

The fire began at around 6:55 p.m. inside a building on Convoy and Vickers streets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

When firefighters arrived on scene, units could see smoke coming from a large rubbish fire inside the building.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.