Crews Responding to Fire in Kearny Mesa: SDFD - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Crews Responding to Fire in Kearny Mesa: SDFD

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Crews Responding to Fire in Kearny Mesa: SDFD
    Firefighters responding to a fire inside a building in Kearny Mesa Tuesday night.

    Firefighters were responding to a fire Tuesday evening in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego.

    The fire began at around 6:55 p.m. inside a building on Convoy and Vickers streets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

    When firefighters arrived on scene, units could see smoke coming from a large rubbish fire inside the building.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices