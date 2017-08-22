Crews Responding to Fire in Kearny Mesa: SDFD

Firefighters were responding to a fire Tuesday evening in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego.
The fire began at around 6:55 p.m. inside a building on Convoy and Vickers streets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).
When firefighters arrived on scene, units could see smoke coming from a large rubbish fire inside the building.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.
Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago