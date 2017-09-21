County Shelter Offers Free Cat Adoptions

Here’s a chance for you to adopt a cat, or even two, at no cost.

County Animal Services is celebrating the start of the fall season with an adoption special, “Fall In Love.”

Beginning Friday, September 22, all cats and kittens, no matter their age, size, color or personality are free.

Hundreds of cats and kittens are available.

Each one will already be spayed or neutered.

The cats and kittens will be current on their vaccinations and flea control, and will have a microchip.

The special runs until Sunday, September 24.

San Diego County operates three animal shelters: Bonita, Carlsbad and the Morena neighborhood in San Diego.