Confederate Monument Stands in City-Owned Cemetery

The monument in the city-owned cemetery was placed on land owned by the local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy.

A petition drive has been launched asking a Confederate monument be removed from a local cemetery.

City-owned Mount Hope Cemetery is home to a memorial to Confederate soldiers.

The monument was placed in the cemetery almost 70 years ago, according to a petition on change.org. Less than 40 people have signed the petition demanding the monument be removed from the cemetery.

The problem is, the group Daughters of the Confederacy owns the land under the monument.

San Diego played a small role in the Civil War, but hundreds of soldiers on both sides came here to live and are buried in local cemeteries.

Events in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist rally over the removal of a Confederate statue resulted in three deaths, have led to removals of other statues nationwide, including at Duke University and late Sunday evening at the University of Texas at Austin.

A plaque recognizing a highway named in honor of the president of the Confederacy was removed from a park in downtown San Diego last week.

The plaque, dedicated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, was placed to mark a spot along the Jefferson Davis Highway.

The plaque was located in Horton Plaza Park, an estimated 2,000 miles away from Jefferson Davis’ birthplace in Fairview, Kentucky.















