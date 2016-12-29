Dispute Among Neighbors Prompts Evacuations in Clairemont

A dispute between neighbors at an apartment complex in Clairemont led to some evacuations and heavy police activity in the area Thursday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) were called to a complex in the 6300 block of Beadnell Way to investigate reports of a heated argument among neighbors. One resident claimed the dispute ended with a neighbor firing shots, however when police scoured the area for evidence of a shooting, no victims or shell casings were immediately located.

Officers honed in on an apartment unit where one of the neighbors was believed to be holed up. They called for the person to come out, to no avail. Officers cordoned the complex and continued to try to make contact with the resident.

Two hours later, police remained at the scene and began evacuating some residents.

