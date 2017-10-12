San Diego To Offer Up To $17,000 Rebate To Replace Lawns

The City of San Diego is offering a lawn rebate, $4,250 for residential owners and $17,000 for commercial owners to replace their grass, in an effort to encourage water conservation.

The City's Public Utilities Department water customers can receive a rebate by removing their water-thirsty grass and installing water-wise material and efficient irrigation systems.

"This rebate will allow customers to become empowered in their efforts to save money on their water bills," said Halla Razak, Director of Public Utilities.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 23, 2017. There are limited funds for the rebate, so applications received within the application submission period will be selected through a lottery process until the funding runs out.

Grass lawns are estimated to use up to 44 gallons of water per sq. ft. per year. Water-wise landscapes can use 70 percent less water, the city said.









Customers can also call 619-533-7485 for more information.