Tree Falls on Students at Chula Vista Middle School, Others Topple Across County

Several students were taken to the hospital Friday after a tree fell on them at Chula Vista Middle School, police confirmed.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said the tree toppled at 415 5th Ave. at around 1:30 p.m. Four students suffered minor injuries but are expected to be alright, police said.

The tree was on school grounds; no further details about the incident were immediately released. Firefighters were wrapping up and clearing the scene by 2:15 p.m.

This incident is the latest in a string of fallen trees and other damage caused by Friday's powerful storm -- the second in a series of three winter storms pummeling San Diego County this weekend.

