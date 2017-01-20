Several students were taken to the hospital Friday after a tree fell on them at Chula Vista Middle School, police confirmed.
The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said the tree toppled at 415 5th Ave. at around 1:30 p.m. Four students suffered minor injuries but are expected to be alright, police said.
The tree was on school grounds; no further details about the incident were immediately released. Firefighters were wrapping up and clearing the scene by 2:15 p.m.
This incident is the latest in a string of fallen trees and other damage caused by Friday's powerful storm -- the second in a series of three winter storms pummeling San Diego County this weekend.
Get weather updates here.
Published at 1:51 PM PST on Jan 20, 2017 | Updated 5 hours ago