The prowler has reportedly been peeking into windows while people are sleeping inside their homes throughout the north-coastal area of Carlsbad.

Carlsbad police released a sketch Wednesday of a suspicious man prowling around the North-Coastal area, peeking into windows and sneaking inside homes.

The Carlsbad Police Department will ask the public to help identify the prowler at a community meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the Carlsbad Senior Center located at 799 Pine Avenue.

Police said the man was reportedly peering into windows while residents sleep. On a few occasions, he crawled into residents' homes through unlocked windows.

Once he came across residents, the prowler fled their homes, according to Carlsbad police. Officers are currently using a multi-faceted approach to hunt the alleged prowler down.

Their methods include crime scene investigations, crime analysis, extra patrols and developing a composite sketch, said CVPD officers. Police would like the community to take a close look at the sketch and help identify a suspect if possible.

The community can help solve these crimes by being the "eyes and ears" of their neighborhood, said police. It's also important to report suspicious activity and secure doors and windows that might provide easy access to a prowler.

Home security tips are available on the City of Carlsbad's website. No further information was available.