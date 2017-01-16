Car Flips Into Front Yard of Del Mar Heights Home | NBC 7 San Diego
Car Flips Into Front Yard of Del Mar Heights Home

By Jaspreet Kaur

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

    A vehicle rescue was underway after a car flipped over into the front yard of a home in Del Mar Heights Monday afternoon.

    The incident was reported around 2:12 p.m. on Nob and Ocean View avenues, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

    At least one person was trapped inside, fire officials said. He was extricated and transported to a local hospital.

    The extent of his injuries is unknown.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story. 

    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

