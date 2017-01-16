Car Flips Into Front Yard of Del Mar Heights Home

A vehicle rescue was underway after a car flipped over into the front yard of a home in Del Mar Heights Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:12 p.m. on Nob and Ocean View avenues, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

At least one person was trapped inside, fire officials said. He was extricated and transported to a local hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.