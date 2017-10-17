A brush fire broke out Tuesday in a canyon behind a school, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The flames broke out just after 10 a.m. by Sterling Court and 50th Street.

What appeared to be cigarettes or some other smoking material was found where the fire started behind John Marshall Academy, fire officials said.

The fire scorched a 10-foot square area.

No other information was immediately available.

