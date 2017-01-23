NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 24: (L-R) Josh Rhodes, Carmen Cusack, Edie Brickell, Steve Martin, and Walter Bobbie perform during "Bright Star" Opening Night on Broadway Curtain Call at The Cort Theatre on March 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

San Diego's homegrown musical 'Bright Star', which first premiered at The Old Globe before making its way to Broadway, will launch a national tour.

Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's new musical will tour in the 2017 - 2018 season, according to multiple reports citing Producer Joey Parnes.

The tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date, according to reports.

The musical first premiered September 2014 to open The Old Globe's 2014 - 2015 season.

Inspired by a true story, the musical tells the story of literary editor Alice Murphy and a young solider, Billy Cane - and the powerful secret that changes their lives. The musical is set in 1920 and 1940s North Carolina.

After a run at The Old Globe, the musical transferred to Broadway, where it played more than 100 performances and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.