Bluewater Grill Opens in Carlsbad

Bluewater Grill is now open in Carlsbad.

Bluewater Grill has opened a Carlsbad restaurant in a redesigned and expanded space that was formerly Fish House Vera Cruz, 417 Carlsbad Village Drive.

Features include an expanded dining space, two new outdoor dining patios, a new bar and lounge and a retail fish market.

The menu offers sustainable seafood and shellfish - some of it caught off the California Coast by the restaurant’s harpoon fishing boat, Pilikia.

Lunch and dinner menus created by Chef Art Garcia feature up to 40 varieties of fish.

The restaurant also will offer a kids menu certified by the National Restaurant Association’s Kids Live Well program.

As executive chef, Garcia opened Bluewater Grill Temecula in 2014.

“Given Carlsbad’s role as a sophisticated resort and vacation town, we know that Bluewater Grill will be a perfect fit with locals and visitors alike,” Garcia said.

The managing partner of Bluewater Grill Carlsbad is Giorgio Tegami, a native of Milan, Italy, with 30 years experience in the restaurant business.

In addition to the Carlsbad location, Bluewater has restaurants in Newport Beach, Redondo Beach, Temecula, Phoenix, and Avalon on Catalina Island with an early 2018 opening planned for a Santa Barbara site.