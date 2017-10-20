Birthday Bash Benefit for Animal Therapy Honors Late Teen

A Vista family is honoring their late daughter with a special sweet 16th birthday bash, benefitting an organization she loved.

Stacey Quakenbush had mitochondrial disease. The 15-year-old became ill with an upper respiratory disease and spent six weeks in the ICU. She died in February from complications of Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome.

While Stacey was alive, her parents took her to a non-profit in Ramona called Hearts and Hooves, which uses miniature horses to provide therapy for people with disabilities or other challenges.

Stacey’s mother Cherice Quackenbush says the founder of the organization is compassionate and helped build Stacey’s confidence through the animal therapy.

“It’s more therapeutic than you would think it is to be out there on the ranch with those horses,” her mother told NBC7.

Stacey would have turned 16 this month. So her parents decided to throw a prom-style party in her honor, benefiting the non-profit that meant so much to her.

They’re calling the party fundraiser “Heavenly 16th Birthday Bash.” There will be a BBQ, DJ and carriage rides.

The fundraiser is on Saturday, October 21st from one to 5pm at Mountainview Church at 1191 Meadowlark Way in Ramona.

Tickets are $20. Kids are free. Lunch will cost $10. People are also invited to help the charity by purchasing items on a wish list. For more information, you can visit Hearts and Hooves on Facebook.