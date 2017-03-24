San Diego ranked second just behind San Francisco as the most expensive place to buy a home in the United States.

The median home price in America's Finest City is a whopping $593,500, according to a study by mortgage research firm HSH.

Someone seeking to buy said median priced home must earn $113,530.43 per year, the study shows.

San Francisco, unsurprisingly, was the most expensive city to purchase a home, with a $835,000 media home price. Unexpectedly, however, San Francisco is not followed by New York City, yet another metropolis known for its astronomical home prices.

Another California city rounds out the top three unenviable positions in the HSH list: Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, the median home price is $503,400 and the salary needed to acquire a home is $98,315.22, according to HSH's findings.

Separately, the national average median home price is $235,000 and people can go shopping with $51,962.53, the study indicates.