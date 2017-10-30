Art Project Supporting Dream Act Comes to San Diego

The event was organized Emerson Collective to urge Congress to pass the Dream Act before the end of the year. (Published 2 hours ago)

A pop-up press conference opened Monday, uplifting Dreamers at Liberty Station on Truxtun Road in San Diego.

Dreamers are those protected under DACA, a federal government program created under Barack Obama to allow people brought to the United States illegally as children the temporary right to live in America.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a decision to rescind DACA, leading to nationwide protests.

A group known as Inside Out/Dreamers set up the two-day photo booth exhibit that will create a portrait of America that includes immigrants and the descendants of immigrants, organizers said.

The event was organized Emerson Collective to urge Congress to pass the Dream Act before the end of the year. The Dream Act would grant legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.

The photo booth truck gives individuals an opportunity to have their pictures taken and use art as an expression of solidarity with Dreamers, organizers added.