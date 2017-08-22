Police all across California have been notified Tuesday morning of the abduction of a 9-year-old child after a report of a shooting death in Santa Barbara County.

An Amber Alert was issued just after midnight for license 7JGG242, a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback in Santa Maria.

The alert was issued after authorities responded to a shooting at the 200 block of North College Drive and found a victim at the scene. They believe the shooter behind the homicide also is responsible for the abduction.

Details about the shooting death were not immediately available.

Authorities identified Konstantin Morozov, 48, as a person of interest in the case. He is described as 6-feet tall, 180 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.

Morozov is considered armed and dangerous.

The boy was identified as 9-year-old Daniel Morozov, according to Ventura California Highway Patrol. He is described as 4-foot-5-inches tall, 90 pounds with has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans.

The relationship between the child and abductor is not clear.

Authorities advise anyone who sees the individuals to not approach them, but call officials instead. Authorities said they believe Morozov is a flight risk, so international airports and border crossings were advised of the alert.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has more information on the abduction is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 extension 2277.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.