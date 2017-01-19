A Paradise Hills resident was killed in a hit-and-run on Albemarle Street, as he stood next to his parked car. NBC 7's Elena Gomez shares details of the incident -- and a description of the suspect's car. (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

A man getting out of his car in his Paradise Hills neighborhood was killed Thursday when a driver hit him, carrying the victim about 40 feet before fleeing the scene.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the deadly crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Albemarle Street.

The victim, identified by the family as 49-year-old Jose Padron, was getting am umbrella out of his car when a hit-and-run suspect traveling eastbound on Albemarle Street lost control and crossed over a center median. The driver sideswiped a parked car, then struck the victim's parked car and the victim, who was standing next to the vehicle.

49-year-old Jose Padron

Photo credit: Courtesy of Padron Family

According to police, the victim was carried 30 to 40 feet down the road on the suspect’s car before rolling off the hood.

Home surveillance cameras owned by neighbors showed police that the hit-and-run suspect stopped down the road for five to 10 seconds after the crash, but then continued on his way, leaving Padron hurt in the street.

Neighbors who heard the collision rushed to help the injured man, calling 911 and performing CPR until authorities arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police said the suspect’s car is described as a silver four-door Lexus ES 330 2004-2006. The left front door has damaged, and the windshield may be cracked on the driver's side as well.

San Diego Police are looking for the public's help in finding the silver car in this surveillance footage, seen driving down the road.

Photo credit: San Diego Police Department

No one else was hurt in the incident. As of 4:50 p.m., no arrests had been made in the hit-and-run.