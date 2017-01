A five-year-old boy was hit by a car after running into the street in the 5300 block of Trojan Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk with his family in Colina Del Sol just before the crash.

The incident happened around 12:52 p.m. Saturday, and the boy suffered a fractured left leg.

The driver was a 60-year-old woman.

Traffic division is handling the investigation.