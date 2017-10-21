3 Teenagers Hurt in Oceanside Stabbing: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
3 Teenagers Hurt in Oceanside Stabbing: PD

One of the victims – a 17-year-old – is in critical condition, the Oceanside Police Department said

By NBC 7 Staff

    Three teenagers were hurt overnight in a stabbing in Oceanside – one of whom is now in critical condition, fighting for his life.

    The victims, ages 17 and 18, were stabbed just before 1:20 p.m. on San Luis Rey Drive near Carmelo Drive allegedly by an unknown man, the Oceanside Police Department (OPD) said.

    Two victims, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old, suffered minor wounds in the incident and were treated and released from a local hospital. The third victim, however, who is 17, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, police said.

    The names of the stabbing victims have not been released.

    OPD detectives are investigating the case; no further details were released. Anyone with information can reach out to OPD Det. Erik Ellgard at (760) 435-4748 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.

    Published 51 minutes ago

