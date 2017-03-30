24-Year-Old Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Carlsbad

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Carlsbad, according to Carlsbad police.

The incident occurred at 10:26 p.m. on Gateway Road and El Fuerte Street.

The crash only involved the motorcyclist.

Police said they believe the motorcyclist may have been driving too fast, took the turn to wide and hit the curb.

He was declared dead on scene.

At this time, the road will be closed for the next two hours.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

