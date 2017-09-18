20-Year-Old SDSU Student Identified as Woman Killed on I-8

A 20-year-old San Diego State University (SDSU) student has been identified as the woman found dead on Interstate 8 Saturday evening.

Jasmine Madarang was a member of SDSU's Delta Zeta Sorority, students told NBC 7.

Madarang was found on the median of eastbound I-8 near Mission Gorge Road, by Mission Valley and Grantville, around 8 p.m. over the weekend.

Authorities responded to the scene and started CPR. However, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

At this time, officials are still piecing together what happened leading up to the death. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available.