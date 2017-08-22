17-Year-Old Turns Self in to Police in Connection to Oceanside Amphitheater Homicide - NBC 7 San Diego
17-Year-Old Turns Self in to Police in Connection to Oceanside Amphitheater Homicide

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A 17-year-old turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in the Oceanside Amphitheatre in June.

    The shooting, believed to be gang-related, occurred on the evening of June 1 near the Oceanside Pier, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

    Ines Villa, 21, suffered a gunshot wound after an altercation with three other men and died as he was being airlifted to the hospital.

    According to authorities, the victim's girlfriend is pregnant.

    On June 2, 21-year-old Biana Madrigal was arrested, followed by the arrest of 18-year-old Jose Rodriguez a day later. Both were charged with homicide and participating in a gang felony.

    Tuesday, the 17-year-old turned himself in at Juvenile Hall. 

    Oceanside police continue to investigate the case.

