Homeowners in Fallbrook had a close encounter Saturday with a brush fire as flames scorched 1.5 acres of a 22-acre avocado grove, the flames burning just feet away from their doorstep.

Richard Rowland, who co-owns the farm with neighbor Susan Huang, told NBC 7 the situation could have been much worse could if fire crews hadn’t gotten to his property on time. Rowland was heading home from work when the fire started and said he’s grateful his neighbor called the fire department. “My dog is in the house … and there’s other people here. It was very close to their mobile home,” he said.

The fire started around 4 p.m. and crews worked for hours to put out hotspots.

Rowland said Huong and her husband were caught off guard by the fire.

“They were in the mobile home and the fire was right against it and the neighbor came down and knocked on their door said you better get out,” he said.

Forecasters say there could be an elevated risk of fire over the weekend. In the last 24 hours humidity levels have severely dropped and in areas like Fallbrook humidity levels are below 15 percent.

Cal Fire stressed the hot, dry conditions were a top concern Saturday.

The roof of one building was damaged in the fire, but no one was injured.

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.



