11 Children Stung at Fallbrook Middle School

The children did not disturb the nest, a spokesman said.

By Samantha Tatro

    Two children were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after bees stung nearly a dozen students at a Fallbrook middle school, authorities confirmed. 

    The attack happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. at James E. Potter Intermediate, also known as Potter Jr. High, located in the 1700 block of Reche Road.  

    North County Fire Spokesman John Buchanan said 11 children in total were stung on their head, legs and arms. 

    Two children were taken to a local hospital, and the remaining nine were released back to school officials, Buchanan said. 

    No further information is available. 


    Published 2 hours ago

