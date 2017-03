One person has been taken to the hospital after officers responded to a report of what sounded like a gunshot in the 5500 block of Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in Clairemont.

Officers initially responded to a 911 call from the Pleasant Inn. The caller heard the gunshot noise from an adjacent room around 7:13 p.m.

San Diego police are investigating.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.