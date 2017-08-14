Firefighters battled a wildfire near the University of California, Riverside that came dangerously close to homes, prompting an evacuation order.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire broke out near a city street Sunday afternoon and quickly burned uphill into Box Springs Mountains, which includes a reserve managed by the university. Aerial footage from a news helicopter shows the flames burning close to homes with retardant on their rooftops. Authorities issued evacuation orders for a neighborhood east of the mountain in Moreno Valley. The orders were lifted several hours later.

About 150 firefighters are battling the blaze, which has scorched 1,000 acres.

The fast-moving Blaine fire was burning near homes in Riverside on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.