San Diego's coast is finally heating up, but for how long?

San Diegans were, well, not in love with San Diego's famous weather for a minute there, but it seems like America's Finest County has turned the corner, at least briefly from May Gray/June Gloom. Now, though, they're wondering: Will it last?

NBC 7's Angelica Campos said on Friday that the region is in for a brief warm-up through Saturday, but dads and others on Father's Day may be disappointed, with a return of the marine layer and cooler conditions expected to round out the weekend.

The heat will peak Saturday around the county, Campos said, with the hottest temperatures becoming excessive over the deserts. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Saturday night for the deserts, with the highs ranging between 112 -116 degrees.

Making matters worse, the relative humidity will drop down into the teens each afternoon for the far eastern parts of the county, bringing with it elevated fire danger.

While Father's Day will be cooler across the entire county due to the deeper marine layer and a stronger onshore flow, it will still be pleasant overall, Campos said.

San Diego will remain cool into early next week, but warmer weather is expected for the end of the week in time for the start of summer: The summer solstice will be on Thursday, June 20.

DAYTIME HIGHS FRIDAY