San Diego weekend weather: Strong rip currents for coasts, dangerous heat for deserts

A hazardous rip current is expected at San Diego County's coastal areas throughout the weekend, while desert and valley areas are dealing with a heat wave, forecasters said Saturday.

A beach hazard warning will be in effect until at least Monday evening, with high surf expected to subside into Tuesday. Officials advised the public to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

An excessive heat warning will also remain in effect for county desert areas until at least 8 p.m. Saturday, with highs from 110 to 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday | Today's weather will lead to a moderate risk of heat related impacts for the high desert and Inland Empire, and a major risk for the lower deserts.



Saturday | Today's weather will lead to a moderate risk of heat related impacts for the high desert and Inland Empire, and a major risk for the lower deserts.

"And for you closer to the coast...yes, it will not be as hot, but the summer solstice is upon us which means peak direct sunlight. So make sure to apply that sunscreen!" the NWS added on X, formerly known as twitter.

Downtown San Diego was expected to see a high near 77 Saturday accompanied by a slight breeze.

"Northwest winds may gust to around 20 knots at times in the outer waters near San Clemente Island each afternoon and evening through Monday," the NWS reported.

"We will be a bit cooler by Sunday, that's when temperatures will trend down just by a few degrees," said NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 6 feet and west swell from 270 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through at least Thursday.

Next week, coastal San Diego County will see some overnight fog and cloudy conditions, with highs in the 70s. The deserts could see triple-digit temperatures throughout the week, with slight winds and clear skies, while valley areas are expected to get patchy morning fog and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The mountains will see mostly clear conditions, with highs reaching the upper 80s.